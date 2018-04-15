Devotion: Be a star, win souls

Daniel 12:2-3 “And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt. And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.”

Do you want to be a star in heaven? A star is someone who has made a remarkable achievement in some field.

For example a football star is someone who has made a remarkable achievement in football. Stars have a good name and are recognised by many. They are aporeciated by many and they are loved by many. A star earns more respect and are admired by multitudes.

If people desire to be earthly stars, what about heavenly stars? There is a chance for you to make it to be a heavenly star, and thus by winning souls to the Master.

Be a soul winner and be a heavenly star. Be recognised in the books of heaven as a star and make it big in heaven.

Choose to be a heavenly celebrity. In heaven we will not all be at same level, some will be stars and others will be ordinary. Refuse to be ordinary heavenly citizen. I refuse to be ordinary. Be a star by winning people to the Lord. Earthly stars may lose their status, heavenly stars will remain like that forever and ever.

The position you attain in that life will remain like that.Therefore this is the right time to prepare for the promotion. Apart from the fact that you are a born again and you are destined for heaven, have enough time to win souls and turn many to righteousness in order to improve your rank in that life.

Just like earthly promotion needs planning, so is the heavenly promotion. You can plan your best way to reach many, plan resources to be used. Plan for media to use whether one to one, door to door or mass preaching.

Don’t sit down, take an action now and book yourself a promotion in heaven.

Prayer Dear heavenly Father for the chance of winning more souls unto your Kingdom. As I win souls I am continuously getting promoted from glory to glory. I am a heavenly star. I will never sit down but will minister to many people in my field. In Jesus Name. Amen.

