Devotion: You are with the Holy Spirit

John 14:16-17 “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.”

The Spirit of God is a person. That is why no believer can be alone at any point in time. Even if all people have left home and someone asks you whether you are all alone or not, dont respond that you are alone. There is a companion with you which you need to acknowlege.

The father cannot allow His children to live a defeated life. He therefore provided a supernatural companion to assist us in everything that we do. This is the Holy Spirit. From the day you got born again, He came to live and dwell in you.

He is not by your side, He is in you. He lives in us everyday and that is why we need to be conscious of Him and acknowledge Him and relate to Him. Even when the enemy wants to attack you, He will raise a standard against the enemy.

He will repel the enemy and ensure that your safety is guaranteed. That’s the Spirit of God. Isa 59:19 … “When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the LORD shall lift up a standard against him.”

He gives us competitive advantage by revealing the secrets of the Father to us before anybody else knows them. These secrets cannot be comprehended by a natural man because they may look as if they are a foolish idea.

Don’t be discouraged, if it is an idea by the Spirit, pursue the idea till it materializes. Don’t even think whether somebody has ever done it or not. It may be brand new but its doable. He gives the hidden wisdom. You have a hidden wisdom of God and therefore you are advantaged.

1 Cor 2:7-14 “But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory: Which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.

But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God….”

Confess with me: I am a supernatural man because I live and am led by the Spirit. I have the Spirit in me who helps me do the impossible. I live the life beyond limits and can never be disadvantaged. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Miracle and Impartation Sunday 8 April 2018 in Blantyre Malawi and 28 April 2018 Pretoria SunnySide RSA

Feedback and prayer +265888326247 +265 997 53 80 98