Unemployed teachers to hold demos tomorrow

About 5, 500 graduate teachers will hold nationwide demonstrations tomorrow over unpaid allowances and government’s failure to recruit them.

The group comprises graduates under Initial Primary School Teachers training program of Open Distance Learning (10th and 5th Cohort).

Speaking in an interview, leader of the group Clement Mtumbuka said the demonstrations will go on tomorrow as planned.

Mtumbuka said government’s failure to employ the teachers clearly shows that government has failed to improve education standards and reduce the issue of unemployment rate among the youth in Malawi.

He further said the blame game is between ministry of education and ministry of finance on the delay of the whole process.

“We are worn out with the whole scenario surrounding our issues, we are tired of waiting, we have exercised our patience and it’s enough now, we will surely go to the streets to demonstrate our feelings,” said Mtumbuka.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MOEST), the teachers are requesting the ministry to pay each teacher a training allowance of K80, 000 accumulated during their teaching practice.

MOEST spokesperson Lindiwe Chide has since called on the teachers to exercise patience as the ministry cannot rush the process.

But the group has said their patience has worn out and they will go on with their demonstrations.