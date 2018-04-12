Seven men arrested for raping teen

Police in Kasungu have arrested seven men for sexually abusing a 17-year-old mentally challenged girl on separate occasions.

Deputy public relations officer for Kasungu police Harry Namwaza said the men are suspected to have sexually abused the teenager between January, 2017 and March, 2018 in Chimwembe village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma in the district.

Namwaza identified the suspects as Simeon Chirwa, 29, Manford Phiri, 54, Robert Banda aged 50, Simeon Nkhoma aged 46, Sekani Mwale aged 26, Kamboni Chirwa, 40, and Wellings Banda, 52.

“The victim who is a standard 7 pupil at one of primary schools in the district stays with her grandparents who sells Kachasu,” he explained.

The publicist said the suspects during the stated period patronised the victim’s grandparents’ home to drink beer.

They also used to sexually abuse the girl by taking advantage of her mental condition.

Namwaza added that some of the suspects used to give the victim money to coax her into their immoral desires.

The issue was unearthed this month and reported to Nkhamenya Police Unit who instituted investigation into the matter that led to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been charged with Defilement of an Imbecile which is contrary to Section 139 of the Penal Code.

On April 10, 2018 the suspects appeared before Kasungu First Grade Magistrate Court and were remanded at Matchaya Prison pending completion of the case.