Namadingo thrilled to represent Malawi at international stage

Gospel artist Patience Namadingo has expressed excitement over the nod to represent Malawi at an international stage later this month.

On 28th April, the guitar and vocals wizard will be in Lusaka, Zambia having been confirmed as one of the foreign performers at the MTN ZAMFEST 2018.

He will be flying the home colours amidst a hot line up of gigantic artists.

Among others, Namadingo will share the stage with South African award winning duet, Mafikizolo, who will be representing the rainbow nation. This will be the acoustic singer’s second consecutive performance at the event having also made the cast last year.

The Mtendere star told a local print platform that he believes that his magical performance at last year’s occasion may have inspired the organisers to bring him back.

“Last year with my band we flew to Lusaka to be part of this great event. I am convinced that what we did there last time is what has convinced the organisers to bring us on board again this year,” he said.

During his maiden appearance at the event which happens to be Zambia’s biggest food festival with a wide selection of international and local cuisine and live music, he shared the stage with Zimbabwe’s legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi.

According to the organisers, more international acts to grace the phenomenon will be revealed soon.