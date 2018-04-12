Kalindo declares support for Chilima

Member of Parliament for Mulanje South Constituency Bon Kalindo who is popularly known as Winiko in theatre circles has pledged allegiance to Malawi`s Vice President Saulos Chilima ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

Kalindo made his sentiments known earlier today in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station. This comes a week after former first lady Callista Mutharika declared Chilima as the ideal figure to carry the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) flag in the next elections.

According to Kalindo people are tired and they want regime change. As such DPP must field an energetic contender for the presidency, if the party is to retain the country`s driving seat come May 2019.

“People are saying for the DPP to win, we must field an energetic candidate, a youthful candidate, in the name of Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima,” stressed Kalindo

The DPP parliamentarian argued that this is a revolution due to the number of people rallying behind the deputy president. As such, his support is merely based on personal preference and not financially influenced.

He also warned Mutharika that he will be shocked by what will be revealed in the next few days since Callista is not alone.

Adding salt on the pro-Mutharika quarter`s fresh bruises, Kalindo emphasized that all is not rosy in the party, as there is ugly intra-party politics. On this, he said President Peter Mutharika is surrounded by ill-willed people who just want the president’s money. In this regard, his sentiments come in the name of love for Mutharika.

He then advised Mutharika to step down to protect his legacy and let Chilima be the party’s leader.

Meanwhile, Callista, Director of Youth in DPP Ngalande, and Kalindo are the three party members who have made their support for Chilima public.