Woman dies after falling into toilet

A 20 year old woman in Mchinji has died after she accidentally slipped into a pit latrine.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino told Malawi24 that the accident occurred on April 9 when the woman, Fatsani Kampala, went to visit a toilet.

“Whilst there, it is believed that due to the weakening and slippery surface, the woman lost balance and skidded into the pit latrine.

“She cried for help and people that surround her home came for her rescue. The crowd razed the toilet down and pulled her out but it was too late as the victim had already taken her last breath,” Lubrino said.

Following the incident, police in conjunction with health practitioners from Mchinji District Hospital went to the scene and conducted a postmortem. Results indicated that the woman died due to suffocation.

Fatsani Kampala (20) hailed from Gomani village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji.

Meanwhile, Police are advising the general public that they should make sure that their toilets are strong enough to be used mainly this rainy season to avoid occurrence of similar incidents.