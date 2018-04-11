No more grandpas for Malawi Presidency: MP to move motion on age limit for Presidents

Dedza East lawmaker Juliana Lunguzi has said she is considering to propose an amendment to the constitution which will introduce age limit for president and other public offices.

The Member of Parliament revealed her intentions in a tweet on Sunday.

Currently Malawi does not have age limit for people aspiring to become Member of Parliament or President.

Recently, there have been concerns that old people are the ones entrusted with leading a country that has more young people.

Lunguzi said she wants to propose the amendment so that there is an age limit for positions such as president and even cabinet minister.

“Am looking for motions at the upcoming sitting of Parliament. Let me move a motion to amend our Constitution on age limit for those in Public offices including the President…and of course finance ministers. Then our debate will be continued.” Lunguzi tweeted.

Malawi’s current president Peter Mutharika is 77 but he is expected to seek re-election in 2019 when he will be 78.

Currently, there are calls for Mutharika to retire at the end of his first term and allow 45 year old vice president Saulos Chilima contest as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in next year’s elections.

Lunguzi’s choice of finance minister as a position that will be targeted by her proposal is also interesting considering that the current Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe is aged 81.