Malawi victorious over Wales

Malawi Queens today hammered Wales 68-53 in their final Pool B match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Malawi won three of the four quarters as they showed their dominance over the European side.

The Welsh had a great start but they missed their chances and Malawi capitalised.

By the end of the first quarter, the Queens were leading 15-12.

They stretched their lead to eight in the second quarter after winning 21-16. The first half ended 36-28.

Wales improved in the second half as they managed to hold the Queens 14-14 in the third quarter.

But in the final quarter the queens dominated again and they scored 18 to Wales’ 11 to win the game 68-53.

The Queens have finished third in their group while Wales are bottom.

Quarter scores:

12-15 (12-15); 16-21 (28-36); 14-14 (42-50); 11-18 (53-68).