Lucius, Blacks in TNM Super League Bash

As all roads lead to Silver Stadium on Saturday when the 2018 top elite TNM League roars back into life, Malawi’s top artists Lucius Banda, Black Missionaries and others are expecting share the sage during Pre-launch bash slated for Friday ,April 13, 2018 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Apart from the two artists there will be also performances from Anthony Makondetsa and urban artists Pisky and Phizix who are geared to entertain the football fans.

“We decided to get musical owing to the century old linkage between football and music. Music has always been pivotal for fans in the act of cheering their teams across the globe,” said TNM’s Public Relations & Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato

Nsapato said the entry to the music show which will start from 7 PM to dawn shall be upon buying of K1000 worth of TNM airtime at the gate.

Black Missionaries Band leader Anjiru Fumulani said football fans should expect massive performavec from the Chileka based reggae giants

“We feel honored as Black Missionaries to be invited to this football show and people should expect massive performance from ‘Ma Blacks’,” Anjiru said.

Lucius Banda said musicians feel honored to perform at the 2018 Super league pre-launch bash and promised fireworks.

“We feel honored to be invited to this pre-match show and this is trend that needs to be encouraged and we don’t take the invitation for granted,” said Banda

On his part Phizix real name Noel Chikoleka hailed TNM for bringing music in the world of football

“I am very excited to be part of this football show. This is popular sport and Hip Hop is popular music hence bringing these together is great for any musician,” he said.

Two of the acts for the night, Black Missionaries and Lucius Banda have previously produced theme songs for the TNM Super League.