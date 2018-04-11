APM says Malawi’s economy favourable for investors

President Peter Mutharika has said the country’s economic stability is favourable for foreign investments.

Mutharika made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe during a meeting with Norwegian Minister of International Development Nikolai Astrup who is in the country on a four day business trip.

He called on foreign investors to come and invest in country because Malawi’s economy is stable.

The Malawi president said that the country’s economic stability can be witnessed by reduction of inflation.

He added that Gross Domestic Income is expected to increase from 7 percent to 8 percent and the economic condition is conducive for foreign investors.

Malawi’s first citizen hailed Norwegian government for its continued support to the Malawian government especially in social cash transfer that helps the rural populace.

“The bilateral relationship existing between the Norwegian and Malawian government is of paramount importance to the people of Malawi and I advise them to explore further in other areas that they can invest in,” Mutharika said.

The Norwegian Minister of International Development Astrup said he is in the country to appreciate the development projects that Norway is implementing specially in the areas of education, agriculture, health and good governance.

Astrup added that his official trip to Malawi is vital as the Norwegian government is looking into developmental areas that they can partner with the Malawian government to further their bilateral ties.

“We want to explore further on how to further support the economy and how to make long term partnership with the country,” he said.

He added that Norway places much emphasis on macro economy, especially empowering the rural populace with long term sustainable ways of improving their lives.