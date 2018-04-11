All set for 2018 TNM Super League Kicks-Off in Lilongwe

All is set for TNM Plc, long-term sponsors of Malawi’s top-flight football to launch the 2018 season at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe where defending champions Be Forward Wanderers will kick-off the league against Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers.

TNM Chief Officer – Sales & Marketing Daniel Makata said the 2018 roars into life by building on the success of the 11 years TNM has been the sponsor of the league.

“After a decade in football, we are proud to be associated with the success of the last 10 years and we would like to build on this track record to make the dreams of soccer fans, players and clubs true in 2018 and beyond,” he said.

He said this year’s Super League theme; “Living the Dream,” underscores the positive impact of TNM’s sponsorship on overall football development in Malawi.

Makata said this year’s season gives soccer lovers the opportunity to enjoy the game of football along with the advancements in mobile technology by the sponsor.

TNM has since 2007 when it launched sponsorship evolved from a mere voice network operator into a converged mobile network and ICT services provider offering 4.5G/LTE services and an expanded internet and data network across the country.

“We are proud to be growing together with the Super League. If you look at the progress we have made as a sponsor, you will also note a corresponding growth in the Super League. Football standards have improved tremendously over the 10 years and more players professional careers through the league than was the case when we first embarked on this journey,” he said.

Makata said the growing interest by new clubs and entrants into the league underlines the growth of the game in Malawi, and urged club owners not to look back on their plans to become fully commercialised.

“TNM welcomes newly promoted clubs into the League, and we ask them to borrow a leaf from Kamuzu Barracks FC a season ago, when they grabbed the Super League trophy in their third season in the League after promotion,” he said, in reference to recently promoted Karonga United, TN Stars and Nchalo United

To mark the kickoff of the season, the integrated ICT and mobile network service provider has lined up a number of activities aimed at creating fun and entertainment before and during the launch day at Silver Stadium.

The launch will start with pre-launch bash from 6 PM till dawn at Lilongwe golf club on Friday with music performances by Soldier Lucius Banda and Zembani Band, Anthony Makondetsa and Black Missionaries, Piksy and Phyzix. This is almost a free show since by only buying K1,000 TNM scratch card at the door, one is guaranteed entry to the show

Performances at the stadium on Saturday include acrobatics by Kufewa Acrobats and ball dribbling & juggling by Chigoli Soccer Academy.