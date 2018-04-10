Malawi hang on to beat Scotland

Malawi this morning registered their second win at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when they saw off Scotland in a thrilling encounter.

The Malawi Queens fought off a late fightback from Scotland to win 51-50.

The Scot Thistles started well and ended the first quarter with a 13-12 win.

Having lost two of their first three games, the Queens could not afford to lose to Scotland and in the second quarter they showed their quality as they won 16-10 to take a 5 goal lead into the second half.

Scotland were not giving up either. A 13-11 win in the third quarter saw them trailing 36-39 as the teams went into the fourth quarter.

In the last quarter, the Malawi Queens extended their lead to 7 goals but later found themselves leading 51-47.

The Scot Thirstles managed to further cut Malawi’s lead to one goal in the last minutes of the match though the Queens hanged on for a 51-50 victory.

The win means Malawi are third in Pool B with four points.

They remain with one game against Wales but their chances of qualifying to the semifinals are slim since second placed New Zealand have six points and need a win in their next game to advance.