Just in: Support staff start strike at Chanco

..exam administration under threat

Support staff at Chancellor College have sealed facilities like the library and classrooms as they start a sit in pushing for implementation of a pay hike they have been pushing since last year.

Sources at Chancellor College say students are now left destitute as they have no where to study and use electricity as power cuts have characterized the hostels and residences out of campus.

The strike has began just two weeks before the students start end of year exams.

Earlier last year, government had promised to approve and implement a 12% payhike the workers had been demanding.

MORE TO COME.