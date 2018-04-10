Government irks Malawi Law Society over poor governance

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has expressed dissatisfaction over the way the country is being governed claiming the current government is out of the line in many ways.

This is according to a press statement dated March 28 released by the MLS.

The society says it is deeply concerned about the possible implications on democratic governance in the country.

MLS in its statement chides the Executive arm of government over the way it handles some new laws and bills such as the blocking of the electoral reform despite knowing the many weaknesses and shortfalls that the current framework possesses.

MLS also accuses government of deliberately frustrating the operationalization of the Access to Information Act which was passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Peter Mutharika.

“We are informed that the full operationalization of the law is yet to be achieved largely because the Malawi Human Rights Commission is yet to be capacitated to carry out its oversight roles.

“We do not believe this law was adopted as a token gesture and for this reason we urge the government to allocate adequate resources to the MHRC to enable it fully conduct its oversight functions and allow the law to enter into full operation,” says the statement.

MLS also says in the statement that it is disheartening that the Executive’s explanation on the allocation of MK4 billion to legislators continues to beg more questions than provide answers.

The society says government should explain how the allocation was processed and investigate any misdealing.

On Parliament, MLS has urged legislators to always attend Parliamentary proceedings in order to scrutinise legislative proposals before they are enacted into law.

In the statement, MLS has advised the Judiciary to address the problem of delayed judgments by holding accountable the judicial officers that are responsible for some of the delays.

Meanwhile, the society has urged Malawians to participate in governance by among other things commending the government when it achieves milestones in the development of the country and criticising it whenever it strays

MLS says it shall continue prodding the consciences of all Malawians so that they remain engaged in the governance of this country and shall take any appropriate and necessary action within its statutory mandate.