Devotion: You are in the will

Hebrews 9:16-17(NIV) the case of a will, it is necessary to prove the death of the one who made it, because a will is in force only when somebody has died; it never takes effect while the one who made it is living.

The scripture above tells us that even if you are a beneficiary of a will, you will not be given what is written in it up until the one who wrote the will is dead. Before the owner dies, all that is written in the will is just a form of future promises (Its like a promissory note).

However when the owner of the Will dies, then it is no longer future promises but the promises become yours.

If it was money, you can start rejoicing and tell people that I have so much money even if that money has not yet come in your hands.

The maker of the will who is the Word (Jesus) had not yet died in the Old Testament and that is why people were putting God’s promises in the future.

All God’s promises were like Promissory notes to be used in future once the owner dies. Now Christ died (even though He rose again) and all the promises are no longer futuristic. They are now.

The Word of God is no longer promises but current realities. ITS NOW. No longer “I will be healed” but rather “I was healed”(1 Peter 2:24). No longer “I will be at peace” but rather “I am at peace because Jesus brought me peace”. Its no longer future faith, its now Faith(Heb 11:1)

This is the reason why in the old testament, Exo 19:5-6 is futuristic “…. then you shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine: And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and an holy nation.”

In New Testament when Christ died and rose again,the same scripture is rewritten but it is no longer the future, it is now. 1Pet 2:9 “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

It is your time now. It is now! Confess it now, faith is about getting it now. Mark 11:24(NIV) “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

Open the Will which is the Word and get what is written in it now

Prayer Dear Heavenly father. I thank you that my inheritance in Christ Jesus. I thank you that the Will written for me is working now and all that was promised became mine. I have good health, good life and live a life above the devil and demons in Christ Jesus.

I am above principalities and power in Jesus name. Amen. Worship with us this Sunday 130pm, Baptist Media Centre an Impartation service.

To be born again, prayer and counseling +265888326247, +265881283524+265 997 53 80 98