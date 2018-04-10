Chilima is inexperienced to be President – Ben Phiri

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Operations Ben Phiri has suggested that Vice President Saulos Chilima is inexperienced to lead the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Phiri said Chilima should first be groomed in order to take over from Mutharika when the president completes his second term assuming he wins the 2019 elections.

“He is a young man whom APM can be assured the country will be in safe hands when he retires,” said Phiri.

He added that he wants Chilima to continue as Mutharika’s deputy.

“If I would advise APM to choose a running mate, I would ask him to pick the vice president,” said Phiri.

During the press conference, Phiri refuted claims that there is a camp in DPP which he is leading.

He said the only camp in the party is the one involving Mutharika and Chilima.

Phiri also denied reports that he is being earmarked as DPP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections saying he requires experience before getting into the position.

On Callista Mutharika’s views that Chilima should represent the DPP in the next elections, Phiri said as a citizen of this country Callista is entitled to her opinion but the issue of presidential candidate will be decided at the party’s convention.

Phiri then accused people of trying to tarnish the party’s image because of jealousy and other personal reasons.

He however claimed that in 2019 the party will win again and Mutharika and Chilima will remain the partys leaders.