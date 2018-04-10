Blessings ‘duress’ Tembo terminates Nomads contract

The saga involving Blessings Tembo and Be Forward Wanderers is refusing to die, with the latest indicating that the player has now officially terminated his contract with the Nomads.

In a letter released to the media on Tuesday morning, Tembo says he has parted ways with the 2017 Super League champions following the club’s failure to honor the agreement.

“I am writing to inform you that the period we agreed is over now. As per agreement, you promised to pay me by 20th February 2018 and failure to honor the agreement will result in terminating the contract and I will be allowed to join any club of my choice (reference to clause 21 of my contract and added clause signed by now the Vice General Secretary Mr Chulu Mkangama).

“Hopefully you will understand my decision as I have been patient for a period of four months,” reads the letter.

Tembo joined Wanderers in January and he was promised to receive K4.5 million in signing on fee and a monthly salary of K400 000.

However, none of the agreements have been honored by the new club.

It has also been reported that his former club Silver Strikers are refusing to take him back after his refusal to sign a K3.5 million deal, with a monthly salary of K300 000.