Youths back Callista’s Chilima proposal

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for the youth has backed former first lady Callista Mutharika’s suggestion that Vice President Saulos Chilima should represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 2019 tripartite elections.

The former first lady has become the centre of attraction after openly telling the DPP to choose Chilima as its presidential candidate in next year’s elections.

Reacting to Mutharika’s remarks, the organisation Youth of Today has said it is high time for youth to take over political seats hence the organisation supports the proposal.

“The world at large is now moving toward youthful leadership able to understand youth challenges while we are clinging for old leaders who do not understand the plight of the youth and are in most cases out of touch with the reality as can be evidenced by the leadership style and sentiments by our leaders in both leading parties which are not offering hope to Malawians,” says the statement signed by Youth of Today chairperson Wyson Sumaili.

According to Youth of Today, young people in Malawi will ensure that they elect a youthful leader who has the capacity to rule and govern this country.

“We also would want to ensure that over and above being a youthful leader he should have a team that can be trusted,” the youths say.

The organisation has since urged DPP to adopt Mutharika’s proposal and has warned that if President Peter Mutharika is maintained as DPP candidate, young people will start a movement that will take Malawi forward and have transformational leadership.