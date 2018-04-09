Nomads blame executive elections for poor showing

Be Forward Wanderers have attributed their poor showing at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield to executive committee elections which the club held last month.

The Nomads played 180 minutes without even scoring an offside goal in a two day tournament at Bingu National Stadium last weekend to finish fourth behind Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks.

Now, the team’s executive committee has blamed the poor showing on the elections saying they disrupted the team’s preparations ahead of the new season.

In a statement on their official Facebook page on Monday, Wanderers say it was clear that they were not ready for the Charity Shield since they also struggled during preseason games.

“Apologies to all our supporters for a poor showing in the Charity Shield. The signs were there in the pre-season friendlies that the team was far from ready but unfortunately we allowed ourselves to be distracted by the elections.

“We apologize for that. We met the Technical panel last week to discuss pre-season performance and results and we thought the issue had been addressed positively. However, the Charity Shield results show a different story.

“A team cannot just suddenly become bad. We are holding meetings with players, supporters and coaches to get to the root of the problem and we promise you urgent redress, said the club.

Meanwhile, Wanderers have put in place a special taskforce to address the performance issues.

The Nomads got walloped 2-0 by Silver Strikers on Saturday before losing 1-0 to Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday in the third place playoff.

The 2017 Super League Champions have struggled in their preseason games, winning once in more than 10 matches.

Bullets won the Shield for the third time in a row after beating Silver Strikers 3-0.