NGO builds school in Kasungu

England based charity organisation called St Peters Malawi Education Trust has bailed out pupils at Chalizya Primary School after constructing seven classrooms at the school which is in the area of Traditional Authority Chitanthamapiri in Kasungu.

A team of 20 builders which comprised engineers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and doctors from England arrived in the country on 21st March, 2018 and together with locals worked for 5 days to build the classrooms.

Malawi24 caught with Sapulain Chitonde who is the Director of Communications of the organisation and he said the project used £40 000 (about K40 Million).

According to Chitonde, St Peters Malawi Education Trust started doing fundraising activities to raise this money in August, 2017.

Among other projects which have been done by the Trust include putting solar power at the school to help students have much time studying and help community members charge their mobile phones and conduct night events.

The organisation also distributed 100 mosquito to vulnerable families to help them prevent Malaria.

“Again over 900 people from the area will benefit a lot as the reusable sanitary pads will be distributed to keep all girls in school during their period,” Chitonde told Malawi24.

Andrew Hubbard the team leader and Tom Hunt the Director of Project were happy to see the oneness from the locals in the village as they supplied river sand and quarry stones for the concrete and the provision of local unskilled labour.

St Peters Malawi Education Trust had meetings with the Traditional Authority Chitanthamapiri on further plans of supporting the area to have its own secondary school as the whole area has no single secondary school.

The organisation also plans to construct a rural hospital to serve the population of the area.

Chalizya Primary School currently has over 900 learners.

St Peters Malawi Education Trust came to the area after one of the students from the Malawian school visited and stayed in the UK in 2007 and while in the family of Dr. Peter Lee and Dr. Sally Ewings expressed his desire of building his old school back home.

In 2009 the Lees Family with help from St. Peters Church of England Aided School built 4 classrooms.

With the newly constructed 7 classrooms, Chalizya Primary School has 11 strong classrooms.