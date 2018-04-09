Lakeshore areas told to expect heavy rains

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned people in lakeshore areas to expect heavy rains this week.

This is according to a weather update statement released by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services on Sunday, April 8.

The statement which was signed by Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Jolamu Nkhokwe says from Tuesday 10th April to Sunday 15th April 2018, most areas in the country are likely to experience cool weather conditions with rain showers accompanied by heavy down pours particularly along lakeshore areas.

Nkhokwe added that southern and central areas are also likely to experience the same due to cool and moist south-easterly airflow.

He however noted that the rainy season is coming to an end as signalled by passage of easterly waves over the country and the frequent passages of huge high atmospheric pressure areas.

Meanwhile, Nkhokwe has advised communities to take advantage of the rains by planting trees which are necessary for reduction of catastrophic floods, enhancing storage of soil moisture and for use as wind breaks during strong winds.

The department has also warned those plying over the Lake Malawi and associated lakes that they should exercise utmost extra caution to avoid loss of life and property due to the Mwera winds.

Furthermore, motorists have been advised to drive with caution since rain results in formation of fog particularly in high grounds thereby reducing visibility on the roads.