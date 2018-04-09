I am not joining DPP, Kabwila insists

Outspoken Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Salima North-West Jessie Kabwila has dismissed reports that she is planning to quit the party for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Speaking on Saturday at a media briefing in Lilongwe, Kabwila said reports linking her to the governing DPP are not true claiming she has no intentions of joining the party.

“It is with much regret to note that some individuals with ill intentions are spreading false rumours that I have joined the ruling party DPP. To begin with, I would like to make it crystal clear that I am, was and will always be a member of Malawi Congress party, MCP,” said Kabwila.

The politician said she will always remain a member of the MCP since the party is in her blood.

She also observed that false claims are disturbing her followers in her constituency.

Kabwila continued to say that this is the act of people who intend to ruin her reputation and destroy her image.

The legislator then wondered why people cooks such a story claiming this is not the first time someone has claimed that she has joined DPP.

She claimed that her MCP membership is recognized by the laws of Malawi and anyone who disputes this is breaking the law and faces contempt of court.

The parliamentarian then pointed out that her anti-DPP stance is deep-rooted and historic, saying the governing party has invested a lot of resources to end her life.

“My memories of academic freedom are still fresh. My treason charges sounds still bare. I cannot picnic on my grave. Why would anyone join a party that has failed this country repeatedly and is on its way out?

“I would never betray the people who voted me to the seat. When I go to parliament I sit on MCP benches and represent my party to the best of my ability. The world saw and knows it. Standing for constitutionalism and the MCP constitution is not joining DPP,” added Kabwila.

Kabwila was suspended from MCP for misconduct and her publicity secretary position was given to Ezekiel Ching’oma. However, she was granted an injunction stopping MCP from suspending her.