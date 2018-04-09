Devotion: Death has no authority

Romans 6:9 WEB* knowing that Christ, being raised from the dead, dies no more. Death no more has dominion over him!

Death has no dominion over Christ. When we live as believers its Christ living in us, therefore death and the spirit of death cannot have any dominion over you. Gal 2:20 WEB* I have been crucified with Christ, and it is no longer I that live, but Christ lives in me. That life which I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself up for me.

Therefore we are made free from death. Rom 8:2 WEB For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus made me free from the law of sin and of death.

One of the dictates of the law of death is that everything you do should go down.

If you have a family and are living happily, if someone is operating under law of death, the happiness will eventually go down.

If you are running a successful business, the law of death will kill it till nobody remembers there was any business.

When you receive Christ, you receive the eternal life and you operate under the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus. This law automatically makes you free from law of death and its effects on you and everything concerning you. You need to acknowledge and walk in it.

Joh 10:10 WEB* “The thief only comes to steal, kill, and destroy. I came that they may have life, and may have it abundantly.” The plan of the enemy failed when Christ came to live in you. Therefore if Christ is in everything we are involved in, the enemy cannot kill, steal or destroy it.

Whether its your business, or anybody in your family is being attacked by the Spirit of death,stand your ground and declare that You have Christ in You and hence death has no authority. Keep on making this confession and you will see the situation changing. The enemy fears those who know their status in Christ.

He uses ignorance to destroy those who dont know their status.Hos 4:6 WEB* My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.

Confession

I have Christ in me and therefore no death or any effects of it has power over me. I have eternal life in me and therefore death is defeated. I no longer fear death because I have eternal life in me. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again today. Contact us +265888326247 +265 997 53 80 98

Get a copy of book by Pastor Dan Walusa SUCCESS IN ACADEMICS AND CAREER