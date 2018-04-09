Chakwera happy with crowd size at Mangochi rally

President of main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera has said the large crowd his party attracted at a rally in Mangochi shows that politics has changed in Malawi.

Chakwera together with MCP vice president Sidik Mia held a rally Malindi Ground in Malawi’s lakeshore district of Mangochi on Saturday.

The MCP President was happy to see the massive crowd the party commanded in the area considered to be a stronghold of the former ruling United Democratic Front (UDF).

“Things have really changed. To see such a crowd here in Mangochi attending MCP rally—the area where people used to treat UDF as their religion is very strange,” said a resident of Malindi.

Chakwera then showered praises on Mia and his wife Abida Mia for their efforts in reviving the party in the southern region.

“The Mias are doing a fantastic job—we are appreciating their efforts in strengthening the party,” said Chakwera to the Mias amidst ululations from the crowd that graced the rally

Speaking during the rally, Mia pledged to drill 20 boreholes in the area and dish out 5 Million Kwacha loan for women and youths to start businesses if they vote for MCP candidate Ambrose Hamisi during tomorrow’s by-election in Malindi Ward.

MCP, People’s Party (PP) and UDF have all featured their candidates but Tuesday’s by-elections is expected to be a two horse race between MCP and UDF candidates.

UDF and PP also had rallies in the area on Saturday