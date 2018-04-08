Women continue to face economic challenges – World Bank

World Bank says women continue to face different challenges that prevents them from undertaking economic activities.

According to World Bank’s Women Business and Law report for 2018, women are facing widespread barriers, entrenched in laws that keep them out of jobs and prevent them from owning a business by restricting their access to a credit or control over marital property.

The report adds that in 104 economies all over the world, women are barred from working at night and not allowed to work in some sectors such as construction, water, transportation among others.

In her comment, World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva made it clear that no economy can grow to its potential unless women and men participate fully.

She added that women are supposed to have the same opportunities as men to provide for themselves and to give their children the best start in life.

The Women, Business and Law report for 2018 however indicates that governments in 65 economies took steps to improve women’s economic inclusion, enacting 87 legal reforms in the past two years.