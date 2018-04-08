Motorcycle thief jailed for six years

A 23 year old man in Kasungu has been sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle worth K435,000.

Kasungu police public relations officer Harry Namwaza identified the convict as Chisomo Chakwela who was found guilty of robbery with violence.

He said in the early morning hours of December 5, 2015, the convict hired Edward Magwalala, a motorcycle taxi operator at Culture Club rank in the district to ferry him to Mbeta village in the outskirts of Kasungu boma where he wanted to meet his girlfriend.

Namwaza added that on the way, upon reaching Mbeta village while in motion, the convict held the neck of Magwalala and as they were struggling two unknown men appeared from the bush who managed to overpower the motorcycle operator.

After beating the victim, the three criminals then robbed Magwalala of the motorcycle valued at K435,000.

As police intensified the enquiries, Chakwela and one of his accomplices Madalitso Edson aged 27 were arrested. The motorcycle was recovered in Nkhotakota.

However, when the case was brought before court, Madalitso Edson was withdrawn from answering the case due to illness.

In court, Chakwela pleaded guilty but asked for leniency saying he is a bread winner of his family and he is a first offender.

But the state through Prosecutor James Muyira was quick to quash Chakwela’s request for the court to exercise leniency on him describing him as a danger to the society whose behaviour required a stiff punishment to deter others from committing the same.

The magistrate then sentenced Chakwela to six years in prison.

Chakwela comes from Mtakuzi village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa.