Malawi Queens stun New Zealand

The Malawi National Netball team recorded their first ever victory over New Zealand at the ongoing Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Having lost all the opening games at the competition, the Queens kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top six with a hard fought 57-53 victory over the number one team in the world.

The first and second quarter ended 11-18 and 25-32 respectively in favour of Silver Ferns but the Queens came back stronger in the third and fourth quarter to record a historical win over New Zealand.

The combination of Mwai Kumwenda and Jane Chimaliro proved too good as the duo kept Silver Ferns defence under panic.

The team used Kumwenda, Chimaliro, Bridget Kumwenda, Takondwa Lwazi, Towers Vinkhumbo and Loreen Ngwira.

Assuming that the Queens win against Wales and Scotland, the team may tie points with Uganda but Malawi could be awarded the sixth position following the victory over a top ranked Silver Ferns.

On Saturday, the Queens lost 54-52 to Uganda.