Don’t wait for politicians to develop Malawi – Bushiri

One of the entrepreneurs in the country Otis Bushiri has urged citizens to stop depending on government to transform the country.

Bushiri who is the founder of Rich Mind observed that the primary purpose of government in power is developing the nation and livelihood of its people.

He however disclosed that for the past five decades majority of Malawians have lived in poverty despite having leadership change that is mandated to uplift lives of people.

Bushiri who was speaking to participants at a business training at Chancellor College on Saturday said Malawians must focus on entrepreneurship in order to lower unemployment rate that is currently high.

“For example, Malawi got its independence over fifty years ago and the question is how much have we progressed together, our politicians have tried their level best to help Malawi. Taking analysis of the situation I came to realize that our politicians cannot fully help people in transforming their lives,” said Bushiri.

He further urged people to stop looking at politicians as the only people who can provide solutions to the economic challenges rocking the country.

Public Relations Officer for Rich Mind Joshua Mwendo said their company seeks to empower college students with entrepreneurship skills.

Mwendo added that they are geared to help the youths on how they can come up with small businesses.