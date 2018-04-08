Bullets rob Reserve Bank to defend Charity Shield

Nyasa Big Bullets sent out a statement of intent ahead of the new season as they impressively dismantled Silver Strikers to successfully defend the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield for the third consecutive time.

The 2017 Carlsberg Cup winners took the lead in the 5th minute through Chiukepo Msowoya’s powerful header from a Yamikani Fodya’s well taken corner kick.

The Central Bankers almost pulled level when Binwel Katinji’s effort missed the goal mouth with an inch.

But Msowoya’s dipping 25-yard strike and Precious Phiri’s header in the second half secured Bullets’ win to send the red side of the town into a frenzy.

Bullets dominated the proceedings from the word go no wonder they took the lead five minutes after kick off through Msowoya, 1-0.

The Bankers were nowhere near Bullets’ pace and they almost conceded another goal when Bright Munthali forced his way into the penalty box before releasing a thunderous shot which was saved by Silver goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

Come second half, it was the same old story as Bullets continued their dominance over the Area 47 side.

The match was completely put beyond Silver’s reach when Msowoya netted his second on the day after he received a masterclass pass from Munthali to smash home from close range, 2-0.

Bullets produced some intricate passing on the edge of the box and, after play was waved on for Timothy Chitedze’s challenge on Chimango Kayira, Munthali drafted his shot off the goal mouth.

At the other end, Young Chimodzi Jnr’s shot was blocked by Fodya but the Lilongwe based side struggled to live with the pace Bullets were setting.

Thuso Paipi crossed to the far post and Mphatso Phillimon’s header bounced before coming off the post.

However, just when Silver Strikers threatened a comeback, Bullets scored a third.

Fodya’s well taken corner found Phiri unmarked to notch home from a close range, 3-0.

The result sees Bullets winning the Shield Cup for the third consecutive time since its inception.

Earlier on, Kamuzu Barracks won the bronze medal after beating Be Forward Wanderers 1-0 courtesy of Diouf Simaone’s first half strike.