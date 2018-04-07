KB ambushed

Second half strikes from Bright Munthali and Chiukepo Msowoya inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to a hard fought 2-1 victory over Kamuzu Barracks in the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield played at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was a game of two halves, with the Soldiers dominating the first half whilst Bullets controlled the entire second half.

The Blantyre based side had a promising opening five minutes but their dominance was cut short as KB won the midfield battle to pile more pressure on Bullets defence.

Diouf Simaone, Dave Banda, Mude Geoffrey and Joel Chipofya had the best chances but thrice failed to beat Ernest Kakhobwe who was very outstanding in goals for the People’s Team.

However, Kakhobwe’s stubbornness failed to last long as he was beaten by Ndaona Daisi to give the Soldiers a first half lead.

Bullets were nowhere near KB’s perfection and they almost conceded another goal when Banda’s thunderous shot was saved by Kakhobwe.

In the second half, Bullets introduced Chimango Kayira who made an immediate impact as the Blantyre giants managed to contain KB in the midfield where the Soldiers dominated in the first half.

Bullets were now on fire as Precious Phiri, Msowoya, Fischer Kondowe and Munthali pressurised the Soldiers.

The pressure paid off and Bullets levelled the scoreline just after 5 minutes when Msowoya’s million dollar pass found Munthali unmarked in the penalty box who then released a powerful shot which was too much for Lemani Nthala to save, 1-1.

At the other end, the 2017 Fisd Cup Champions caught Bullets defence napping in a counter hurricane attack but Simaone’s shot came off the woodwork.

It was an entertaining affair and it was almost heading towards penalties before Bullets’ second goal of the match with less than five minutes to play on the clock.

Munthali was the provider to Msowoya who smashed the ball beyond Nthala’s reach to send the red army into a fenzy, 2-1.

The goal was enough to send Bullets into the final of the competition and they will play the winner between Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers.