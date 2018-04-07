Callista says Peter ‘is no longer a good man’

Former First Lady Callista Mutharika is unhappy with President Peter Mutharika saying the Malawi leader changed from good to bad.

Callista who has stolen Malawi’s internet for unending discussions of her recent tantrums on the Mutharika led administration argues that the Malawi president is losing track of running the affairs of Malawi because ‘he is surrounded by vipers’ whom she says are misleading him.

“People misleading him (Mutharika) have surrounded him in all corners, in the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) and at the State house but otherwise he was a good man,” She told a local radio in an interview on Saturday.

Her remarks come barely a few days after she was quoted in the media as having said Vice President Saulos Chilima is the ‘right man’ to rule Malawi.

She has since dubbed reports that the DPP wants to usher in First Lady Gertrude Mutharika or Peter’s aide Ben Phiri for the presidency in 2019 as an ‘insult to Malawians’.

Callista whose husband former President the late Bingu wa Mutharika died six years ago, claims she is apparently not afraid of being ill-treated in any way for her views on the current leadership.

She says because she served as a lawmaker she has experience of national administration and therefore her views are not ill fated adding that as a Malawian she is also entitled to speak on national issues without fear.

The media is at the moment quoting DPP politburo as dubbing her remarks as ‘mythical’ and ‘senseless’.