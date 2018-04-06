Thief murdered in Mchinji

Police in Mchinji have instituted investigations over the death of an armed robber who was murdered by an angry mob on Thursday.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino identified the thief as 19-year-old Isaac Zulu.

Lubrino said a primary teacher told police that in the wee hours of Thursday as usual he went out of his house to deliver minibus keys to his driver.

“Whilst there it is reported that Isaac Zulu who was a known criminal within his community took advantage and sneaked into the house and hid by the main door. Upon entry, the owner of the house was attacked. He was mercilessly stabbed on his head using a knife and screw driver,” Lubrino said.

The teacher shouted for help and community members who came managed to catch the thief.

The group started assaulting the robber. By the time the police arrived at the scene, the suspect was already unconscious and he was pronounced dead on arrival at Mchinji District Hospital.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital revealed that Zulu died of cardiogenic shock and haemorrhage.

Currently, the teacher has been admitted to Guillime Mission Hospital where he is battling for life.

Zulu hailed from Benjamin village in the area of Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have condemned mob justice as a security threat towards achieving a safe and secure Malawi since it jeopardizes investigations.