Tay Grin accused of sexism

Tay Grin has drawn the wrath of women and activists over his comments that Malawian women are not romantic and hardly compliment men.

Commenting on the musicians remarks, Malawians have called on the artist to apologise.

“He is a sexist. He cannot group all women into one box of being unromantic. He should apologise with immediate effect,” a young lady who identified herself as Jen Chirwa told this publication.

Other men also descended on Tay Grin for his misogynistic opinion.

Writing on our Facebook, Widson Manda, said: “His problem is #generalizing! Has he tried them all? Or maybe he is just talking about his ex’s. Someone must call him to order.”

“This is an insult to true African Malawian ladies,” commented Severiano Phiri on the story.

While Loyd Mphande hit back at the Nyau King: “Including his mother I guess”.

Tay Grin, who previously worked with the UK High Commission in Malawi to promote girls’ education, posted on Instagram that Malawian girls will never tell you that you are handsome”.

He also jokingly observed that Malawian girls like to form opinions about a man based on his looks.