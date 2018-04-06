Malawi lose to England

Malawi Queens this morning lost their opening match at the Commonwealth Games as they were beaten by England 74-49.

The Queens never led in any of the four quarters of the Pool B match played at the Gold Coast Convention Center.

The Roses won the first quarter 17-11 and stretched their lead to eight when they beat the Queens 16-14 in the second quarter.

A three goal loss in the third quarter saw the Queens trailing 38-49.

It then went downhill for the Queens from there as they lost the fourth quarter 11-25, giving England a 74-49 win.

The loss means the Queens are unlikely to finish in the top four at the games. In their group, Malawi will also face Wales, Uganda, New Zealand and Scotland.

Malawi’s starting lineup had Mwai Kumwenda, Sindi Simtowe, Thandie Galleta, Takondwa Lwazi, Joanna Kachilika, Towera Vinkhumbo and Loreen Ngwira.