Devotion: The Lesson of Lot

Genesis 13:5-7 “Lot also, who went with Abram, had flocks, and herds, and tents. The land was not able to bear them, that they might live together: for their substance was great, so that they could not live together.

There was a strife between the herdsmen of Abram’s livestock and the herdsmen of Lot’s livestock: and the Canaanite and the Perizzite lived in the land at that time.”

The scripture above says lot had become a success because He went with Abraham and that means he would observe Abraham and use principles he was following.

However, although he was a success, he made several mistakes which made him lose everything and ended up in a cave. We need to avoid such mistakes.Gen 19:30 “Lot went up out of Zoar, and lived in the mountain, and his two daughters with him; for he was afraid to live in Zoar. He lived in a cave with his two daughters.”

1.He allowed the separation with Abraham. He would have just allowed separation of grazing lots. He should have stuck to Abraham who was hearing from God because Lot never heard from God. Abraham was like his spiritual guardian.

2.He made a decision based on materials. He allowed cattle to lead him in his decisions. Don’t allow materials to lead your life.

3.He didn’t consult Abraham who was a servant of God to help him in choosing. He didn’t even consult God. His choices were based on sight or emotions.Gen 13:10 “Lot lifted up his eyes, and saw all the plain of the Jordan, that it was well-watered…”

4.He allowed his servants to be in conflict with the servants of the man of God Abraham.

6.He allowed himself to be tormented and lived with sinners even though he knew it was dangerous to live with them. Gen 13:13 “Now the men of Sodom were exceedingly wicked and sinners against the LORD.” 2 Peter 2:7-8…“and delivered righteous Lot, who was very distressed by the lustful life of the wicked (for that righteous man dwelling among them, was tormented in his righteous soul from day to day with seeing and hearing lawless deeds):”

7.He was unwilling to follow God instructions to leave Sodom. He lingered. Gen 19:15-16 “When the morning came, then the angels hurried Lot, saying, “Get up! Take your wife, and your two daughters who are here, lest you be consumed in the iniquity of the city.”But he lingered; and the men grabbed his hand, his wife’s hand, and his two daughters’ hands, the LORD being merciful to him; and they took him out, and set him outside of the city.”

8.He argued with God about where to stay. He possibly thought he knew things better than God.Gen 19:17-20 “It came to pass, when they had taken them out, that he said, “Escape for your life! Do not look behind you, and do not stay anywhere in the plain. Escape to the mountains, lest you be consumed!”Lot said to them, “Oh, not so, my lord…..”

9.When under panick he came up with a very unwise decision of giving up his two daughters to the people to have sex with them as much as they needed. He never consulted God for such a decision.Gen 19:8 “See now, I have two virgin daughters. Please let me bring them out to you, and you may do to them what seems good to you. Only do not do anything to these men, because they have come under the shadow of my roof.”

10.Did not train his wife to follow the instructions of God and that is why she turned into a pillar of salt. As a head of family would have admonished the wife to follow the instructions of God.

Confession

I will be led by God. I will stick to His word and will avoid the mistakes made by Lot. In Jesus Name. Amen.

