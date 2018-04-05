Woman dies due to drugs

A 38 year old woman died on Tuesday at a lodge in Blantyre due to drug abuse.

According to Blantyre Police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, the woman who has been identified as Esther Gondwe was in a room together with a 39-year-old man at the time of the incident.

The man told police that the two met on Monday and during the night they were drinking beer together in various entertainment joints within the city.

After the drinking spree, they went to a lodge which is located within the city and the man went straight to sleep.

When he woke up in the morning, he found Esther dead in the bathroom. Assorted drugs and syringes were found near the dead body.

The matter was reported to the lodge owner and Manase Police Unit. Police officers later took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Postmortem conducted on Wednesday revealed that the woman died due to drug abuse.

Over 381 used tubes of Pethadine Hydrochloride Injection and five syringes were discovered in Esther’s bedroom at her home in Sunny Side.

Esther Gondwe came from Malungu village, TA Kyungu in Karonga.

Meanwhile, Police have reminded the general public that drug and alcohol abuse is dangerous.