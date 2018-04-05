Three caught raping two girls

Police in Limbe are keeping in custody three men whom the law enforcers caught raping two girls aged 11 and 16 along Dunduzu road in Blantyre.

Limbe police public relations officer Widson Nhlane said the incident occurred on 29 March.

Nhlane identified the suspects as Wilson Peter aged 28, Mphatso Magombo aged 21 and Fusanani Frazer.

According to Nhlane, on March 24 this year police received a complaint that a person raped a 15 year-old girl at Limbe Market.

“This prompted the CID officers to conduct an ambush on March 29 within the area,” he said.

While lying in wait, the police officers heard two girls screaming for help and they rushed to the scene where they found the three men raping the two girls.

The rapists were arrested and the young girls were referred to hospital for medical help.

Peter, Magombo and Frazer are expected to appear before court soon to answer defilement charges which attract a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Wilson Peter comes from Wendewende village in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje, Mphatso Magombo hails from Nasiyaya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsomba in Blantyre while Fusanani Frazer comes from Likoswe in Chiradzulu.