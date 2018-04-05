Super League fixtures out: Silver Strikers, Wanderers face off in week one

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has released the much awaited 2018 fixtures with the country’s blockbuster tie that features Silver Strikers and defending Champions Be Forward Wanderers coming early in week one.

Another exciting encounter will see the 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks playing host to the 13-time league champions Big Bullets at Civo Stadium on Sunday, April 15.

Azam Tigers will start their 2018 campaign with a trip away to Karonga United at Karonga Stadium while Red Lions will be at Chitowe Stadium for their crucial games against Dwangwa United and Mafco FC in that order.

For the first time in history, people of Kasungu will watch a Super League match involving the newly promoted TN Stars and Blue Eagles FC.

The first “Battle of Malawi” game featuring the country’s two most supported teams will be played in week three as Wanderers will be the home team against their rivals Big Bullets on the weekend of 23-24 April considering the Super League action starts on 14 April.

Newly promoted Nchalo United will kickstart their campaign with a minus three following their involvement in match fixing scandal in a Carlsberg Cup match last year.

Below are the fixtures for the opening week:

Saturday, 14 April 2018

-Silver Strikers vs Be Forward Wanderers

-TN Stars vs Blue Eagles at Kasungu

-Karonga United vs Azam Tigers at Karonga

-Dwangwa United vs Red Lions at Chitowe

Sunday, 15 April, 2018

-Kamuzu Barracks vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium

-Mafco FC vs Red Lions at Chitowe Stadium

-Masters Security vs Civil Sporting Club at Dedza Stadium

-Moyale Barracks vs Nchalo United at Mzuzu Stadium.