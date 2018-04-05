Masambuka murder: police recover remaining six bones

As investigations continues into the brutal murder of Macdonald White Masambuka, Police in the Eastern Region have recovered six bones which were still missing.

In a telephone interview with Malawi24, Eastern Region Police Spokesperson Joseph Sauka confirmed the issue.

Sauka told Malawi24 that the bones were recovered on Wednesday afternoon after the suspects led the officers to where they hid the bones.

“The recovered bones are currently being kept, awaiting medical examinations.

“Meanwhile, investigations into the case are still going on and police in the region are assuring the general public that they will do everything possible to bring all the suspects to book regardless of who they are in the society,” Sauka told Malawi24.

Masambuka, a 22-year-old person with albinism, was found murdered after he went missing on 9th March, 2018 at Duwamakawa village, in the area of Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga and his body was laid to rest on Monday 2nd April, 2018 with some body parts missing.

The funeral was attended by government officials, members of Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi, UN Women members and community members.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) has advised Malawi to address the root causes of attacks against persons with albinism.

In a statement signed by UN resident coordinator Maria Jose Torres on Wednesday, the UN called upon all stakeholders in the country to redouble their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

The plan include implementation of a nationwide awareness raising campaign, strengthened investigations and prosecutions, together with strengthened protection and victim assistance measures.

“If these measures are not put in place, we will continue registering violations on the rights of persons with albinism,” warned Torres in the statement.