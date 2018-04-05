Man impersonates police officer

A 23 year old man believed to be of unsound mind was arrested on Wednesday morning after he was found wearing police uniform.

Kanengo police spokesperson Labani Makalani has confirmed the arrest of the man.

Makalani identified the suspect as Alim Amin from Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe district.

According to Malakani, the man was arrested by officers who were on patrol after they found him impersonating a traffic officer along the Chendawaka tarmac road.

“He was wearing a general duties officer’s uniform and a traffic headdress but without any boot,”Makalani said.

Currently, Kanengo Police is investigating to establish the mental status of the man and where he obtained the uniform.

The police have however charged the suspect with impersonating a police officer.