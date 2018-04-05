Malawi told to end attacks on persons with albinism

The United Nations (UN) has advised Malawi to address the root causes of attacks against persons with albinism.

In a statement signed by UN resident coordinator Maria Jose Torres on Wednesday, the UN called upon all stakeholders in the country to redouble their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

The plan include implementation of a nationwide awareness raising campaign, strengthened investigations and prosecutions, together with strengthened protection and victim assistance measures.

“If these measures are not put in place, we will continue registering violations on the rights of persons with albinism,” warned Torres in the statement.

Meanwhile, the UN has condemned the killing of MacDonald Masambuka – a person with albinism who went missing early March and was found dead last week

The organisation said it is concerned that some of the suspects in Masambuka’s murder are public officers entrusted with the responsibility of promoting and protecting the rights of all Malawians including persons with albinism.

“We encourage the authorities to ensure a thorough, prompt and impartial investigation into the killing of McDonald Masambuka, and bring the alleged perpetrators to justice,” reads part of the statement.

On its part, the UN promised to continue supporting government to promote and protect rights of people with albinism.