Mcheka Chilenje joins DPP

As politicians continue to reposition themselves ahead of the 2019 elections, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje has announced that she has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Nsanje North parliamentarian has also revealed that she will contest as a DPP candidate in next year’s elections.

Chilenje who won the parliamentary seat after standing as an Independent candidate in the 2014 elections said she made the decision after consulting her constituents.

She told a rally in her constituency that she wants to work with the current administration because it is committed to developing the country as evidenced by the infrastructure projects carried out since 2014.

Chilenje added she wants to work with the ruling DPP in advancing government’s agenda.

The politician also hailed the DPP for the way it has managed the economy during the three years that President Peter Mutharika has been in power.

Chilenje first became a Member of Parliament in 2004 when she won on a Republican Party ticket. She however lost her seat in 2009 but managed to reclaim it in 2014.