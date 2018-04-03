54 referees pass fitness test

Out of 80 Northern Region referees who attended cooper physical fitness test in Mzuzu on Sunday, only 54 passed.

According to the Northern Region Referees Committee, seven female referees were among those who passed the test.

Chairperson of Northern Region Referees Committee Mavuto Msimuko told Malawi24 that the committee is satisfied with the fitness test and is hopeful that the test will end the problem of unqualified referees in the region.

“Referees came in large numbers today (Sunday) and I am sure that the problem of unqualified referees will be a song of the past.

“During this test, referees also learn some important things on how to handle games and this help us to perform well during the match,” said Msimuko.

The 26 referees who failed the test will have a chance to try again in the next cooper test which will be held in the next four months.