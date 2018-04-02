Mzuni target top eight

Mzuni have said they will work hard in the 2018 Super League season in order to finish in the top eight.

Chairperson for the club Albert Mtungambela Harawa told Malawi24 that the students’ team want to finish in the top eight in order to qualify for the Airtel top eight.

“The way we are preparing for the 2018 season, it gives us hope that this season come rain, come sunshine the team will fight hard to finish in top eight and automatically qualify for the Airtel top eight next season,” he said.

On Sunday Mzuni lost 2-0 to newly promoted Tn Stars in a friendly game that took place at Kasungu stadium. However, Harawa said management is happy with the way the team is performing.

“We are satisfied with the way our boys are playing although we need to need to polish here and there before Super League kick off,” said Harawa.

The TNM Super League is expected to kick off this month.