Mutharika establishes national awards committee

President Peter Mutharika has appointed a committee to manage the system of giving national awards to civilians.

According to a press statement released on Sunday by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, the Civilian Honours and Decorations committee will establish procedure and criteria for submission and processing of nominations for the award of honours and decorations.

It will also be responsible for calling for nominations, conducting inquiries to determine people deserving awards, considering whether a person is eligible for the award they have been nominated for and recommending to the president names of people to be offered awards.

The committee will also make recommendations on the identification and declaration of heroes and the creation of a heroes’ acre in Malawi.

The nine member committee which Mutharika has appointed is effective from April 1.

It is chaired by lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale and its members include Senior Chief Kaomba, Rev Bizwick Nkhoma, musician Ethel Kamwendo Banda, General Baxton Namwali (RTD) and Traditional Authority Kapeni.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director of Culture and Minister of Community Development are also members of the committee.

Section 89(1) (c) of the Malawi Constitution gives Mutharika powers to confer honours.