Devotion: Avoid Destructors

Nehemiah 2:19 “But when Sanballat the Horonite, Tobiah the Ammontite servant, and Geshem the Arabian, heard it, they ridiculed us, and despised us, and said, “What is this thing that you are doing? Will you rebel against the king?”

Stay focused in your vision. Continue working on your plans. Maintain the good confession and never allow anything to distract you. When you have a vision and you are working towards that vision, there are always distractions.

But stay focused. Every visionary person has distractions. Nehemiah the visionary leader met resistance when he was building the wall of Jerusalem.

Enemies came to distract him, to mock him and to make him lose his vision but he refused to give up nor give in until his vision was fulfilled.

Take Joseph as another example. After he dreamt of becoming a leader, he was thrown into a pit, he was sold to foreigners and he was thrown into prison.

These were distractions along the way but he remained focused. He never cursed God nor man. Actually he said that all these were making him move forward to kingship. They were working for him.

Genesis 50 : 19-20 ” And Joseph said to them, Fear not; for am I in the place of God? Vengeance is His, not mine.] As for you, you thought evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring about that many people should be kept alive, as they are this day.”

The distractors would pursue you at each stage of what you are or intend to do. Never give them chance and never give up. The distractors did the same to Bartimeus the blind man to prevent him from receiving his miracle, but he didnt give up nor give in. The more they were stopping him, the more he cried out to Jesus.

Mar 10:46-49 WEB “..When he heard that it was Jesus the Nazarene, he began to cry out, and say, “Jesus, you son of David, have mercy on me!” Many rebuked him, that he should be quiet, but he cried out much more, “You son of David, have mercy on me!”Jesus stood still, and said, “Call him.” They called the blind man, saying to him, “Cheer up! Get up. He is calling you!”

Dont be distracted. You will get what you want. If you allow distractions, you miss your vision and purpose in life.

Confession

I will never allow distractions in my life. Am a success and I operate in victory now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

+265888326247