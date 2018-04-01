Kaliati steals social media

A photo showing former cabinet minister Patricia Kaliati riding a bicycle has gone viral on social media as some Malawians have questioned her intentions.

The photo shows Kaliati who is also a parliamentarian from Mulanje in her church attire on Good Friday riding the bicycle with a man on the pillion passenger.

The picture has faced mixed reactions as some are saying that the former minister is just seeking public attention while are others are saying that the picture is showing how humblethe ex-minister is.

On Good Friday, vice president Dr Saulos Chilima also joined Catholics in celebrating the day in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika has sent his best wishes to Malawians for the Easter period.

In a statement issued, Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika have wished all Christians in Malawi the best as they join Christians around the world in commemorating the Easter Season for 2018.

“President Mutharika and the First Lady are mindful that this is an occasion for both sadness and joy as Christians around the world remember the trials and tribulations Jesus Christ went through while here on earth.

“At the same time, the Easter Season is a moment of celebration as Jesus Christ conquered death through the resurrection,” reads the statement.

The first couple has urged all Malawians to take advantage of this occasion to conquer the challenges they face and to continue to love one another, just as Jesus loved all.

“The President and the First Lady also ask Malawians to emulate Jesus Christ’s spirit of sacrifice as they work to promote a better life for all of us and for the transformation of our nation,” reads the statement.