Chamba traffickers abandon 22 bags

Police in Nkhotakota are hunting for chamba dealers who on Thursday abandoned a motor vehicle carrying 22 bags of Indian hemp.

Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the car is a Noah registration number MZ 7780.

According to Malimwe, on the night of March 30 police working on a tip mounted a snap roadblock on M5 road at Nkhotakota Boma to check on the suspicious Noah.

When the driver of the Noah noticed that there was a roadblock ahead, he hurriedly made a right turn and took another road.

“Police immediately started chasing after the vehicle and when the suspects realised that the police vehicle was fast approaching, they abandoned their vehicle and ran into the bush,” Malimwe said.

The police thereafter, discovered that the vehicle had 22 bags of chamba.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the suspects to bring them to book.