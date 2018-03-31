We have the largest following – MCP

Despite failing to win any of the five presidential elections since 1994, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has claimed that it is the party with the largest following in Malawi.

In a statement released on Thursday, the party said it has more supporters than its main competitors and its popularity is exponentially growing ahead of the 2019 elections.

MCP in the statement also called itself a party in waiting, saying it is preoccupied with canvassing support in order to wrestle power from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“We hereby assure Malawians that come 2019, we shall together hold hands to boot out this ineffective government and replace it with a government that shall uplift their lives and ensures that this country realises its potential,” says the statement released by the office of MCP president Lazarus Chakwera.

Meanwhile, the party has called on its supporters to exercise restraint as they are waiting to know if the party’s convention will be held next month as planned.

This follows the High Court’s decision to delay its ruling on an injunction obtained by MCP vice president Richard Msowoya and others which stops the party from holding the convention.

Chakwera in the Thursday statement said the party’s lawyers are working hard to make sure the legal hurdle is removed hence the MCP supporters should be patient.

“This is a necessary process we must go through if we are to build a strong foundation for a party on course to winning the general elections next year,” he said.